Racist Delivery Driver Unleashes Insane Rant on Black Motorist: ‘Lick My A–hole While I Sh-t on Your N—er-Loving Face!’ (WATCH)

A Florida man who reportedly delivers for GrubHub went on an insane, racist rant targeting a Black motorist in Naples on Thursday.

The victim of the verbal assault shared video of the incident on Twitter, writing, “I literally just got off the highway into Naples and this is the first thing that happens to me. Like this man could’ve killed me at a whole red light. FIND THIS MAN!!”

I literally just got off the highway into Naples and this is the first thing that happens to me. Like this man could’ve killed me at a whole red light. FIND THIS MAN!! pic.twitter.com/bcDSQJ7nNp August 13, 2020

“Tell me how much your life matters?” the man wearing a red baseball cap and sunglasses yells out the window of his vehicle in the video, before threatening to spray mace in the woman’s “Black n—er face.”

“F–k you, n—er!” he says. “That’s how much your life matters: nothing. F–k you n—er! Do you hear me? F–k you, n—er! How much do you think your life matters right now? None. Fuck you, n—er! Take the video, put it on Facebook and then lick my a–hole while I sh-t on your n—er-loving face. Fuck you, n—er!”

He’s name is Adam and he works for grub hub https://t.co/prjJEvs3vu — ✨ (@mishou_charelus) August 13, 2020

The woman later reported that she believes the man’s name is Adam, and he delivers for GrubHub. Meanwhile, other social media users said the same man previously verbally assaulted an elderly Black man, repeatedly yelling, “F–k you, n—er!”

More from Twitter below.

Florida man wearing a sideways hat with a duct-taped window and a fondness for squealing? Yeah I’m pretty sure his DNA would solve a cold case or 2. pic.twitter.com/pCcuuHPVdC — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 14, 2020

I’ve seen people from Naples identify him as a @Grubhub driver who goes by Adam and drives the same car. No information besides that. pic.twitter.com/14hioWV41b — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 14, 2020