Christian TikTok Star Loses 80% of Viewers After Anti-Gay ‘Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin’ Rant: WATCH

Cash Baker (Instagram)

Seventeen-year-old Cash Baker, who previously was among the most popular influencers on TikTok, says views of his videos have fallen by as much as 80 percent after he bashed LGBT people and non-Christians in recent posts.

Cash Baker fans outraged calling his latest videos homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic etc. In rants, Cash says he does not support LGBTQ+ community and other religions because of the Bible—rants and reactions in thread. Cash has 16.4M TikTok followers. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/psAe20TN98 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 8, 2020

Baker, who is the younger brother of the TikTok music duo Cash and Maverick, also said he’s lost “thousands and thousands” of his more than 16 million followers.

“Me being a Christian, can I support the LGBT community? No, I cannot,” Baker said in an Aug. 5 video. “So am I behind the LGBT community? Do I promote it? Do I encourage it? Absolutely not. But guys, you gotta understand. Everybody gets that so confused with us saying that we hate LGBTQ people and all that. But guys, no, that is completely, completely wrong.

“Guys, in the Bible it says that one sin is as equal as all sin, and it says man should be with woman and woman should be with man,” Baker added. “So therefore, guys, yes, it is a sin in the Bible. But guys, everyone sins. I sin all the time. That does not mean I love you any less or look at you any different.”

Cash Baker’s rant about Islam that has fans outraged. Cash says “Unfortunately I cannot support other religions because the Bible says that”. pic.twitter.com/yNmvn14rQB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 8, 2020

Baker also suggested that followers of Islam, Hinduism, and Judaism worship “false Gods.” He later deleted the controversial videos and posted follow-ups attempting to explain them away, but the self-inflicted damage was done, and in fact he only made things worse.

Insider reports: Within four days of posting the TikToks, Baker said in a follow-up video that he loves everybody and wasn’t being disrespectful to other religions. … He also said his peers and friends cautioned him against making the videos, telling him that he would lose fans and possibly brand deals and sponsorships that allow TikTokers to monetize their content. … Baker also said his TikTok views had decreased significantly. He estimated that he received more than 1 million views per TikTok before he posted the videos but that his views had since fallen to about 200,000 to 300,000 per video. … He also suggested, however, that his non-Christian and LGBTQ viewers would end up in hell.

Of all the responses to Baker’s anti-LGBT rant, this tweet may have summed things up best: