Rudy Giuliani: Black Lives Matter Activists ‘Hate White People’ and ‘Want to Do Away With a Mother-Father Family’ (WATCH)

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claimed Thursday that Black Lives Matter is a “domestic terrorist group” led by “killers” who “hate white people” and “want to do away with a mother-father family.”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Giuliani claimed that if Democrat Joe Biden defeats Trump, America will become “a socialist country that Black Lives Matter wants.”

Rudy Giuliani calls Black Lives Matter "a domestic terrorist group" run by the Weather Underground: "These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They're people who hate white men in particular. And they want to do away with a mother-father family."

“Biden has agreed with it and he’s too weak to oppose it,” Giuliani said. “They haven’t said a single word about the violence taking place by Antifa or Black Lives Matter, both of whom domestic terrorist groups without any doubt. …

“Stop the nonsense,” Giuliani continued. “These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They’re people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with a mother-father family. They don’t think fathers are necessary.”

