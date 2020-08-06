Towleroad Gay News

Trump: Biden is ‘Against the Bible’ and ‘Against Religion’ (AUDIO)

President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Democrat Joe Biden is “against the Bible” and “against religion.”

Trump made the comments during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on his Cleveland radio show.

Rivera pointed to recent polls showing Biden ahead and asked, “Are you trailing now? Would you admit that?”

“I don’t think so,” Trump responded. “I mean I went to Texas, I’ve never seen such enthusiasm. I went to Florida, never saw such enthusiasm. Got the support of law enforcement all over the state, and all of the sheriffs in Florida. Same thing in Texas.

“I mean when you think of it, how about Texas? One of the polls said Trump is leading by one [point] in Texas. OK, I’m in favor of oil and gas. I’m in favor of the Bible. I’m in favor of Second Amendment. Biden is against all of those things. He’s against oil, he’s against the Bible — essentially against religion — but against the Bible, and he’s against the Second Amendment.”

“That may be a little harsh, him being against the Bible,” Rivera responded.

“Well, the people who control him totally are. It may be a little harsh for him. but he’s going to have no control,” Trump said.

The exchange occurred shortly after the 18-minute mark in the audio above. A few reactions below.

