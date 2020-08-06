Trump: Biden is ‘Against the Bible’ and ‘Against Religion’ (AUDIO)

President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Democrat Joe Biden is “against the Bible” and “against religion.”

Trump made the comments during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on his Cleveland radio show.

Rivera pointed to recent polls showing Biden ahead and asked, “Are you trailing now? Would you admit that?”

“I don’t think so,” Trump responded. “I mean I went to Texas, I’ve never seen such enthusiasm. I went to Florida, never saw such enthusiasm. Got the support of law enforcement all over the state, and all of the sheriffs in Florida. Same thing in Texas.

“I mean when you think of it, how about Texas? One of the polls said Trump is leading by one [point] in Texas. OK, I’m in favor of oil and gas. I’m in favor of the Bible. I’m in favor of Second Amendment. Biden is against all of those things. He’s against oil, he’s against the Bible — essentially against religion — but against the Bible, and he’s against the Second Amendment.”

“That may be a little harsh, him being against the Bible,” Rivera responded.

“Well, the people who control him totally are. It may be a little harsh for him. but he’s going to have no control,” Trump said.

The exchange occurred shortly after the 18-minute mark in the audio above. A few reactions below.

"He's against the Bible," Trump says of Biden, a Catholic who clearly knows more of the Bible than Trump does.

"That may be a little harsh," Geraldo responds.

Trump says well at least the people around Biden are against the Bible. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2020

One day after Trump's campaign used a photo of Biden praying to lash out at him.



And coming from the only president in American history to tear gas peaceful protesters and kick a priest out of his church so that he could profane it and a Bible for a political photo op. https://t.co/CRvLuMDXZc — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) August 6, 2020

Biden is against the Bible? Wasn’t it Trump who referred to Second Corinthians as “Two Corinthians.”? And wasn’t it Trump who’s cheated on all his wives, married 3 times and had a one nighter with a porn star? And who likes to “grab women by the p—-? Jeesh! — Mick Kahler (@MickKahler) August 6, 2020

THIS guy is lecturing someone about the Bible? pic.twitter.com/aFBJuOKcih — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 6, 2020

How to Bible expert https://t.co/0P6SdOFxSw — 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) August 6, 2020

The thrice married, Epstein partying, sexual assault bragging, philandering, Two Corinthians guy, who shook a Bible that wasn’t his in front of a church he doesn’t go to, is a real man of God. Believe me. pic.twitter.com/PAaMVf0qeA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 6, 2020