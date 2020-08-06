‘Thighland’ Trends After Trump’s Latest Mispronunciation Gaffe: WATCH

Fresh off his “Yosemite” moment, President Donald Trump on Thursday mispronounced Thailand as “Thighland” while reading from a teleprompter at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

VIRAL MOMENT: President Trump pronounces Thailand "thighland" before correcting himself." pic.twitter.com/rZuzXuA54x — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2020

“Your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability, shifting production to Thighland and Vietnam,” Trump said, before correcting himself. “Thailand and Vietnam — two places that I like their leaders very much … ”

Bill Palmer writes at the Palmer Report: “Let’s be clear here: while Trump is weak in the literacy department, this goes beyond just a literacy issue. Even someone who doesn’t know how to spell ‘Thailand’ would come across it in print and understand it when they say it. In contrast, Donald Trump is looking at words like ‘Thailand’ and ‘Yosemite’ and not even being able to recall having ever heard of them, hence why he’s forced to make up phonetic pronunciations on the spot. Trump really is roughly 50% senile, which makes things complicated because he’s 100% corrupt and evil.”

More reactions below.

Donald Trump's day so far:



– Thinks Thailand is "Thighland"

– Thinks clothes dryers use water

– Trump claims Joe Biden will "Hurt God"

– That sound you hear is desperation

– New York dismantling NRA

– Trump Organization is next

– Trump is going to prison

– It's still only 4:20pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 6, 2020

Yo Semites, anyone wanna go to Thighland?

pic.twitter.com/bzw75iWcID — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) August 6, 2020

This one's for all our fans in Thighland https://t.co/24xd67dTKb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 6, 2020

"Thighland"



While reading the teleprompter, Trump apparently had a flashback of one of his more memorable sexcapades with Jeffrey Epstein.pic.twitter.com/CfYO8MWoZ1 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 6, 2020

Thighland is actually where those of us who have thicker thighs (but small waists) go to buy jeans. Little extra room.😌 https://t.co/gWtcAdXvuo — DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) August 6, 2020

Attention people of Thighland – be on the look out for the notorious criminal Yo-Semite Don. He's tiny-handed and dangerous. @realDonaldTrump #TrumpThreatensAmerica

Phuck Trump pic.twitter.com/XEHGGOSBBG — Mr. Naturalism (Chip) (@MNaturalism) August 6, 2020

After #COVID19 disappears, let's all head off to Thighland for some hamberders and covfefe. pic.twitter.com/JJ5qGIBJXq — Jim (@stljv) August 6, 2020

“Thighland” would be a good name for a fried chicken restaurant. https://t.co/YmLFdpqE7C — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 6, 2020

Thighland is my favorite country after Assganistan. https://t.co/6shV0lkltA — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) August 6, 2020

In the same week, the incompetent in chief has tweeted "Frorida" , said "Yo-Semite" and "Thighland" along with demanding his coloring page single element charts be looked at. But sure, g'head. https://t.co/pIWl0Pu3Rx — Portia Ambitious Woman McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) August 6, 2020

I don’t have a snarky comment for this. I have no jokes. Consider this an open thread for your best attempts at being funnier than he inadvertently already is. Thighland. Jesus, take the wheel. https://t.co/McEEkvrsOp — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 6, 2020