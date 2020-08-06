‘Thighland’ Trends After Trump’s Latest Mispronunciation Gaffe: WATCH

Fresh off his “Yosemite” moment, President Donald Trump on Thursday mispronounced Thailand as “Thighland” while reading from a teleprompter at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.
“Your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability, shifting production to Thighland and Vietnam,” Trump said, before correcting himself. “Thailand and Vietnam — two places that I like their leaders very much … ”
Bill Palmer writes at the Palmer Report: “Let’s be clear here: while Trump is weak in the literacy department, this goes beyond just a literacy issue. Even someone who doesn’t know how to spell ‘Thailand’ would come across it in print and understand it when they say it. In contrast, Donald Trump is looking at words like ‘Thailand’ and ‘Yosemite’ and not even being able to recall having ever heard of them, hence why he’s forced to make up phonetic pronunciations on the spot. Trump really is roughly 50% senile, which makes things complicated because he’s 100% corrupt and evil.”
