Donald Trump struggled and failed to pronounce the word “Yosemite” twice at the signing of a bipartisan bill called the Great American Outdoors Act.

“Yo-Semites,” said Trump, describing the national park’s “towering sequoias.”

“The bill would spend about $900 million a year — double current spending — on the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund, and another $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands,” the AP reports.