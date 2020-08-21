‘Yo Semite. Thighland’: Twitter Mocks MAGA Cultists for Criticizing Biden’s Use of Teleprompter in DNC Speech

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., and other MAGA cultists took to Twitter to criticize Democratic nominee Joe Biden for using a teleprompter during his DNC speech — which earned rave reviews, even from Fox News.
“If you can read a Teleprompter you should be able to take questions from a real journalist without having to have them give them to you before hand (SIC). Just saying,” Trump Jr. wrote.
Trump pastor Darrell Scott was one of many who joined the teleprompter attack: “The Dems are acting like ‘Slow Joe’ Biden deserves an award for being able to read a teleprompter without screwing up. Like ‘oh, that proves he’s Presidential. He was able to read through the entire speech. How remarkable’ #HorribleBoringUninspiringDullLifelessConvention.”
Anti-Trump Twitter responded by pointing out that the president himself has struggled mightily over the years when it comes to reading from teleprompters, including when he recently mispronounced both “Yosemite” and “Thailand.” As of Friday morning, “teleprompter” was trending.