‘Yo Semite. Thighland’: Twitter Mocks MAGA Cultists for Criticizing Biden’s Use of Teleprompter in DNC Speech

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., and other MAGA cultists took to Twitter to criticize Democratic nominee Joe Biden for using a teleprompter during his DNC speech — which earned rave reviews, even from Fox News.

If you can read a Teleprompter you should be able to take questions from a real journalist without having to have them give them to you before hand.

Just saying. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

“If you can read a Teleprompter you should be able to take questions from a real journalist without having to have them give them to you before hand (SIC). Just saying,” Trump Jr. wrote.

The Dems are acting like “Slow Joe” Biden deserves an award for being able to read a teleprompter without screwing up. Like “oh, that proves he’s Presidential. He was able to read through the entire speech. How remarkable” #HorribleBoringUninspiringDullLifelessConvention — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) August 21, 2020

Trump pastor Darrell Scott was one of many who joined the teleprompter attack: “The Dems are acting like ‘Slow Joe’ Biden deserves an award for being able to read a teleprompter without screwing up. Like ‘oh, that proves he’s Presidential. He was able to read through the entire speech. How remarkable’ #HorribleBoringUninspiringDullLifelessConvention.”

Anti-Trump Twitter responded by pointing out that the president himself has struggled mightily over the years when it comes to reading from teleprompters, including when he recently mispronounced both “Yosemite” and “Thailand.” As of Friday morning, “teleprompter” was trending.

Biden delivers a stunningly good speech using a teleprompter. The Right is rabid.



Trump can’t make his way through several complete sentences even using a teleprompter. The right thinks he’s Superman. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2020

Thing is, @realDonaldTrump can't even read from a teleprompter without fucking up. He can't pronounce even basic words.



But keep pushing this Biden/Teleprompter thing. We'll just pull up all the videos of Trump coming off like a moron while reading from a Teleprompter. https://t.co/YesBw1PCQq — *you're (@RKJ65) August 21, 2020

This is Trump Reading from a teleprompter pic.twitter.com/mQFePxGiom — Ronald (@RB_Scott_80) August 21, 2020

Gotta laugh at Trumpers ripping Biden for reading off a teleprompter when their guy sounds like a 1st grader reading while pointing with his finger word by word.



Biden also didn’t say their were airports 200 years ago, unlike Trump… #DNC2020 https://t.co/sQYgPXUMNc — M0ser (@TM0s41) August 21, 2020

Oh I know someone who can't read a teleprompter! pic.twitter.com/CbhDLbZgGc — And Justice For All 🇺🇸⚖🗽 Sue (@suevee85) August 21, 2020

Why don’t you tell folks what your dad does before he has to read from a teleprompter, Scrump. You know snorting crushed Adderall before you have to read in public isn’t normal right? Your father hides his dyslexia and drug addiction. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/o14PvNITOA — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) August 21, 2020

Since the #MAGA crowd seems to think that Biden deserves no credit for reading from a teleprompter, let's take a look at @realDonaldTrump trying to read from one. It's usually a disaster. The dude can't readhttps://t.co/RHEySgqQjt — *you're (@RKJ65) August 21, 2020

I've got to laugh at all the little bootlickers crawling out of the woodwork to criticize Joe Biden for using a teleprompter.



They're worshipping somebody who can hardly stay on script, can't pronounce words longer than 5 letters, repeats himself continously and wanders off… — Severus🌈 (@SevereSeverus) August 21, 2020

Teleprompter you say? 🤔💭👇



🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️👇👀🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🥴😬@jimmykimmel:



"We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing" pic.twitter.com/xcgskTdXyU — JORGE NY #WearAMask #Vote 🌊💙🌊💙 (@JORGE_C_NY) August 21, 2020

Your idiot dad can't even read from a teleprompter.



Thighland. Yo-semite.



Sit down, Chode, Jr.pic.twitter.com/SXGb7lk24B — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 21, 2020

Teleprompter Trump is embarrassing.



Non-Teleprompter Trump is an ignorant, incoherent blubbering mess. https://t.co/1TFnYuOwxP — Richard Hine (@richardhine) August 21, 2020