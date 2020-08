During Friday’s hearing on the U.S. Postal Service, Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware was caught on a hot mic saying “f–k, f–k, f–k!” after his feed initially failed to work.

Check out a few reactions from Twitter, and watch a live feed of the hearing, below.

Sen. Tom Carper just had quite the hot mic moment when he thought he was still muted. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2020

JOHNSON: Is Senator Carper there? We’ll move on to Senator Lankford.



CARPER: Fuck, fuck, fuck.



LANKFORD: Mr. Chairman, I think Senator Carper is there, I think he’s trying to be able to queue it all up right now.



JOHNSON: Senator Carper, can you unmute?



CARPER: I’m un-muted. pic.twitter.com/pysBDNoO2G August 21, 2020

Regarding Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE): A person cursing up a storm over technical difficulties getting through on a Zoom meeting really sums up the American mood in 2020. https://t.co/VrSFygJfqN — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) August 21, 2020

I think I did the same this morning when my daughter woke up at 3:15 am crying 🙃 https://t.co/0DjyIgoNNO — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 21, 2020

Tom Carper is all of us. https://t.co/rdKgKgSxZa — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 21, 2020

Senators, they’re just like us! https://t.co/UEw7M30d37 — dismantle the mpd (@anamariecox) August 21, 2020