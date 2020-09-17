Former Model Says Donald Trump ‘Shoved His Tongue Down My Throat’ at U.S. Open, ‘His Hands Were All Over My Butt, My Breasts, Everything’

Amy Dorris, a former model and actress, says Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at the U.S. Open in 1997. Dorris gave an interview to The Guardian, providing the publication with her ticket and several photos she took with Trump in the days around the tennis tournament. Trump was married to Marla Maples at the time. Dorris’s account was corroborated by a therapist she spoke to at the time, her mother, a friend, and several others.

Dorris said she was assaulted near a restroom right outside the box where Trump’s guests were watching tennis. She said Trump “didn’t care” that she said “no, please stop”

“It doesn’t matter who you are,” Dorris added. “Any time anyone says no, no means no. And that just didn’t work out for me. It wasn’t enough.”

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

Dorris said she thought about speaking out in 2016 when a group of other women were speaking out against Trump but was worried about her family.

Trump’s lawyers have denied the allegations.