The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group co-founded by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, condensed Donald Trump’s Minden, Nevada speech down into a brief 74 seconds. And it’s certainly …. interesting.

Trump's Minden, NV speech in 74 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Jvo2CTDSj0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, two new ads from The Lincoln Project focus on the Trump campaign’s cash crunch, and where his money has gone: “You’re paying for failure.”