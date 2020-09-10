LGBTQ and Civil Rights Activist David Mixner to Be Celebrated in Victory Fund Virtual ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Tribute, and You’re Invited

The Victory Fund is set to present longtime LGBTQ and civil rights activist David Mixner with its Lifetime Achievement Award at a September 15 virtual celebration hosted by Broadway star Michael Urie and actor Ryan Spahn. Judith Light, NJ Governor Phil Murphy, Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims, former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, former New York City Speaker Christine Quinn, New York City Councilmember Ritchie Torres, former Tempe (AZ) Mayor Neil Giuliano and other guests are set to appear at the virtual event on September 15 from 8-9 pm ET, and you can purchase a ticket here to attend online.

Musical guests include Ireland’s Got Talent finalist and opera singer Stephen Barry, platinum-selling artist and saxophonist Dave Koz, and vocalist Will Reynolds.

“Mixner is a founding board member of Victory Fund and one of its first board co-chairs, helping elect hundreds of openly LGBTQ candidates throughout his tenure,” the Victory Fund writes. “During the administration of President Bill Clinton, Mixner also helped conceptualize and launch LGBTQ Victory Institute’s Presidential Appointments Initiative, which led to hundreds of openly LGBTQ presidential appointees over the last two decades. In addition to being an activist for 60 years and an LGBTQ advocate for 44 years, he is well known as a powerful storyteller. Mixner is the author of three best-selling books and has sold out five off-Broadway shows.”

Mixner is also a frequent Towleroad contributor and we’re proud to support this important event. Once again, get your tix here to “raise a socially distanced glass to toast” David and his extraordinary accomplishments.

The Victory Fund is the only national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people who can further equality at all levels of government.