Trump Troll Jacob Wohl Banned by Facebook, Instagram

Facebook and Instagram have banned Trump operative Jacob Wohl, who you may recall from several failed attempts to smear Pete Buttigieg, Robert Mueller, Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci, and Elizabeth Warren, among others.

Wohl’s latest stunt with his partner Jack Burkman involved taunting Black Lives Matter protesters in front of the White House.

Forbes reports: “Wohl told Forbes his Facebook and Instagram accounts were disabled Monday night without any warning or explanation. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said the company removed Wohl’s accounts for ‘violating our policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior,’ as Wohl has admitted to creating deceptive accounts ‘to steer the left-wing votes in the primaries to what we feel are weaker candidates compared with Trump,’ according to a February 2019 USA Today interview.”

Said Wohl on Telegram: “Now that I’ve been banned by Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, I no longer have any reservations about using their platforms to ‘manipulate the conversation,’ as they put it. Project 1599 will make Cambridge Analytica look like a middle school science fair project. The Democrats will wish they had just allowed me to post my shirtless selfies and hipster coffee shop tweets.”

Wohl said he’ll continue to post on the right-wing friendly platforms Telegram, Gab and Parlor.