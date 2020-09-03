‘Federalist’ Publisher Ben Domenech: DC’s Historic Monuments are in Danger Because Ben Franklin Was Not ‘Woke’ and Didn’t Fight for LGBT Rights — WATCH

Ben Domenech, the co-founder and publisher of The Federalist and the husband of Meghan McCain, appeared on FOX & Friends on Thursday to decry D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plans to add historical context, remove, or relocate certain monuments in the District of Columbia. Domenech argued that because those honored in certain monuments — historical figures like Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and Andrew Jackson — weren’t champions of “woke” issues like LGBT rights, Bowser will succeed in her mission to destroy them.

Domenech was reacting to news that Bowser recently refined the scope of a working group put in place to determine what should happen to monuments in the District.

Said Domenech: “Well, I think that the real critique of Joe Biden isn’t that he is going to tear down the Washington monument, it’s that he is too weak to stand up to the people within his own coalition who want to do exactly that and that’s what we saw from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and this commission, that went through and found all these different problematic entities, problematic historical figures, where various things were named after them, including not just the normal folks that you are used to hearing about by this point, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, but also people like Ben Franklin. People like Alexander Graham Bell. A long litany of things and the problem really is, Brian, that when you look at their standard used in this case. It’s the D.C. Human Rights Act, which includes 21 different categories of problematic situations including a lack of respect for essentially trans rights.”

“If you look at any historical figure of any kind of earlier part of our history, guess what?” Domenech added. “You know, Ben Franklin not really known for being ahead of the curve when it comes to LGBT issues, and so basically no one can meet this standard, that D.C. has set up, one that involves a new woke standard that will either re-contextualize, shame, put historical context around these various monuments that people appreciate or seek to actually take them down, and under a Biden administration I think that you’re going to see a lot of them come down because he’s not going to be willing to stand up to these folks.”