Unconvincing Mike Pence Statement of the Day: ‘President Trump is in *Excellent* Health’ — WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday was asked about Donald Trump’s health after reports that a series of mini-strokes were what sent him to Walter Reed Medical Center last November. Watch the video below.

Talk about choking. pic.twitter.com/wBrzY85CYB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 2, 2020

As #Strokeahontas trended on Twitter, Trump on Tuesday denied that strokes were what sent him to Walter Reed. The conservative Drudge Report pointed to a video of Trump dragging his leg.

Former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart tweeted, “Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?”

Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public? August 31, 2020

Trump blasted Drudge and the Trump campaign called on CNN to fire Lockhart as a commentator, releasing this statement: “CNN should fire Joe Lockhart, a lifetime failure who thought it was a great idea for fellow loser Michael Dukakis to put on that stupid helmet, for knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health. Great political expert that he is, Lockhart single-handedly sank the John Kerry campaign and now he’s doing the same to Joe Biden from a distance. If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here. That is, of course, unless CNN is complicit in the smear campaign in order to level the playing field against Joe Biden, somebody who truly has lost a step.”