In an interview with FOX News host Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump lied that he won the popular vote in 2016. He did not.

"I think I did win the popular vote, in a true sense. I think there was tremendous cheating" — Trump claims falsely that he actually won the popular vote in 2016 pic.twitter.com/CUa7rv63Ow — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020

In fact: “More Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than any other losing presidential candidate in US history. The Democrat outpaced President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%), according to revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

Some more choice moments:

"They're young, strong people. They're not gonna have a problem with Covid." — Trump's rationale for why college football should happen this fall (numerous athletes have developed heart problems following Covid diagnoses) pic.twitter.com/dT551cRH8B September 2, 2020