Pete Buttigieg Podcast, Alex Morse, ‘Be Not Afraid’, USPS Audit, Peter Facinelli, Erick Morillo, Boat Explosion, Bright Light x 2: HOT LINKS

POST-RNC POLL. Trump sees no bounce from Republican Convention: “The Aug. 31-Sept. 1 national opinion poll showed that 40% of registered voters support Trump, a Republican, compared with 47% who said they will vote for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. Biden’s lead is largely unchanged over the past three weeks during which both parties held conventions to nominate their candidates Trump and Biden for the presidency.”

Alex Morse

ALEX MORSE. Massachusetts state Senator Julian Cyr nearly only gay elected official to speak out against homophobic smear: “Even two weeks later, however, almost no other gay elected official has made a statement like Cyr’s. State Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. of Arizona retweeted Cyr’s statement, and so did state Sen. Jeremy Moss of Michigan. Those are the only statements above the city-councilor level that the Independent or the Victory Fund could identify.”

BIDEN CAMPAIGN AD OF THE DAY. Be Not Afraid. “I want to make it absolutely clear rioting is not protesting, looting is not protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple, and those that do it should be prosecuted. … Donald Trump is determined to instill fear in America.”

USPS. Audit finds gaps in timely processing, delivery of election mail: “In its audit of election mail processing, the agency’s Office of Inspector General listed several potential trouble spots, including ballots mailed without bar codes used for tracking; ballot mailpiece designs that impede processing; election and political mail sent too close to Election Day for the mail service to deliver it on time; postmark requirements for ballots; and outdated voter addresses.”

POLL WORKERS. Old Navy to pay employees for working at polls during November election: “The retailer announced on Tuesday that it will pay store employees for eight hours who serve as poll workers for the 2020 election. The company said employees ‘will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.'”

HALF THE MAN. Peter Facinelli shows off 30-pound weight loss.

RIP. “I Like to Move It” DJ Erick Morillo dies at 49. “…the producer and musician was found dead at his home in Miami Beach, Florida and the circumstances surrounding it are still unclear at this time.”

BRYCE HALL AND BLAKE GRAY. Douchebag TikTokers got charged for throwing massive house party during pandemic.

ITALY. Woman thrown through air when boat explodes in port of Ponza. “Unclear what caused the explosion, but Italian police and coast guard are investigating.”

LA PRIDE. Organization gets its first black transgender woman as board president: “Christopher Street West, producer of the annual LA Pride parade and festival, today announced the resignation of its president, Estevan Montemayor, and the installation of Sharon-Franklin Brown. Brown will be the first Black transgender woman to head the organization.”

LAX SECURITY? Pilots landing in Los Angeles report man in jetpack beside plane…

PETE’S PODCAST. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has launched The Deciding Decade, a new podcast.

The first episode will be released on September 9th and then weekly each Wednesday after that. Listeners can stream on iHeartRadio, iTunes, and everywhere podcasts are heard: https://t.co/vl3HtZAvKD — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 2, 2020

STAR WARS. John Boyega on Star Wars: “It’s so difficult to manoeuvre. You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good.”

JUST DROPPING IN OF THE DAY. This TikToker’s mom.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Bright Light Bright Light & Caveboy ‘It’s Alright, It’s OK’.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Grand Army.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Gadasi.