Trump Rages After Lincoln Project Ad Laughs (‘Joe Biden Beat You!’) at His RNC Ratings: WATCH

A new ad from the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group co-founded by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, got under Donald’s skin on Wednesday morning.

The ad paints Trump as a ratings loser: “Uh oh Donald. Bad news. The ratings are in for your convention. It’s not pretty. Joe Biden beat you. By a lot. … Democrats beat you in ratings every night, except one. When your wife was giving a speech. Ouch. That’s gotta be awkward at the dinner table. Even FOX said you were low energy. We know it’s different now. You’re tired. It’s hard to keep your …. ratings …. up. You used to get applause. Now, get ready to hear, ‘you’re fired.'”

The truth clearly irked the president.