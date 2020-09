An investigation is underway after a Glendale, California salon owner shared video of a truck dumping bags of unopened U.S. mail in a parking lot behind her business.

The video showing the dumping of mail has the (perhaps intended) effect of causing the public to lose faith in the mail system, particularly when it comes to mailed ballots. Fight back by DROPPING OFF your completed ballot in a county election Dropbox. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2020

CBS News reports: “Glendale police said that just before the bags of mail were discovered in the salon’s parking lot, they were called about several bags of mail tossed in an alley about half a mile from the spa. It wasn’t immediately clear if the same truck was involved in both incidents.”