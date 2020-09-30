White Supremacist ‘Proud Boys’ Celebrate Trump Support with New Logo Featuring the President’s Remarks

After Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy at last night’s debate, the racist far-right group Proud Boys celebrated with a new logo, fashioned with the president’s words.

Said Trump at the debate when asked to denounce white supremacists: ” “Do you want to call em? What do you want to call em? Give me a name, give me a name. Who do you want me to condemn? Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing, this is a left wing problem.”

The Proud Boys have already fashioned Trump's remarks into a logo (h/t @AlKapDC) pic.twitter.com/F7OSx9zXS8 September 30, 2020

The logo, incidentally, features the gold and black laurel wreath featured on the Fred Perry shirts the group has appropriated as its uniform.

Fred Perry this week denounced the group and said it would stop selling the shirt.