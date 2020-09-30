Pete Buttigieg Calmly Rips ‘Professed Christian’ Mike Pence on FOX News: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg appeared on FOX News to talk about the upcoming vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. Buttigieg has been standing in for Pence in debate prep with Harris.

Said Buttigieg to Martha McCallum: “So I’m not going to get into any behind the scenes stuff. You’re right, I was mayor of South Bend when Mike Pence was governor. And look, I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do next week. You know, you’ve got a professed Christian who’s going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star.”