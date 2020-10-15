Christians Blast Trump in New Ad: ‘Mr. President, The Days of Using Our Faith for Your Benefit Are Over’ — WATCH

Not Our Faith, a bipartisan Christian Super PAC, blasts Trump in a new ad featuring images of Trump’s Bible photo op, Jerry Falwell Jr. and his mocking of the disabled.

Says the ad: “Mr. President, the days of using our faith for your benefit are over. We know you need the support of Christians like us to win this election, but you can’t have it. Not our vote. Not our faith.”

Christian Headlines reports: “Members of the PAC’s advisory council include past Obama faith advisor Michael Wear and Autumn Vandehei, a former aide to former Republican Rep. Tom DeLay from Texas. Additional members include Carolyn Y. Woo, the former president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services, and the Rev. Alvin Love of Lilydale of First Baptist Church-Chicago and chair of faith-based initiatives at the National Baptist Convention. The group seeks to release six-figure TV and digital ads in drawing more Christian voters away from President Trump.”

Wear told the AP: “Trump eked out 2016 with unprecedented support from white evangelicals and, important to note, a really strong showing among Catholics. We’re going after all of it. We think Christian support is on the table in this election.”