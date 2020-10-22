Trump Has FBI Director Wray, AG Bill Barr in Sights for Not Delivering October Surprise: REPORT

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Bill Barr are climbing Donald Trump’s firing list for not delivering investigations that could have hurt his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The Washington Post reports that Trump and aides have discussed whether to can them after election day if they don’t deliver an October surprise: “People familiar with the discussions say Trump wants official action similar to the announcement made 11 days before the last presidential election by then-FBI Director James B. Comey, who informed Congress he had reopened an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state after potential new evidence had been discovered.”

"The attorney general has to act" — Trump pleads with Bill Barr to do something to hurt Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Bco8fTveEf October 20, 2020