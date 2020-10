Shawn Mendes Doc, MANK, Dmitriy Stuzhuk, Spencer Cox, China Bank Account, Miley Cyrus, Proud Boys: HOT LINKS

UTAH. Opposing gubernatorial candidates record ad calling for decency, unity: “Republican Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and law professor Chris Peterson, a Democrat, appear together to call for civility among voters.”

I’m not sure this has ever been done before…but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let’s make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol pic.twitter.com/Tkr2sDCYTB — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 20, 2020

FLORIDA. Brevard County residents receive threatening emails from the Proud Boys: “Hi (name) We are in possession of all your information You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply. We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you. (Voter’s address),” it read.

CHINA BANK ACCOUNT. Previously unknown Trump bank account surfaces: “The tax records do not include details on how much money may have passed through the overseas accounts, though the Internal Revenue Service does require filers to report the portion of their income derived from other countries.”

WHAT’S INSIDE. Jeffrey Epstein “recruiter” Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition will be unsealed.

A FLYING SNOWPLOW. Miley Cyrus describes the time she saw a UFO. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

DMITRIY STUZHUK. Ukrainian influencer who said COVID wasn’t real, dies from it.

CALIFORNIA. Man throws dog poop at home with Black Lives Matter signs… “Anthony Taula-Lieras says his home’s surveillance camera captured the nasty behavior on video by someone he believes also lives in the neighborhood.”

HIGH SCHOOL. Coming-of-age comedy series in development based on memoir by Tegan & Sara.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. MANK. Starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

"Oh yeah, I'm just a guy, and I love music."



SHAWN MENDES: IN WONDER. On Netflix globally November 23. pic.twitter.com/gBEEWheevM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 20, 2020

