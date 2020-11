Donald Trump Jr. appeared with his father at a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday night.

"We need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow. And when we do, we can not only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again."



Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Kenosha, Wisconsin #Election2020 https://t.co/KmTeUQbonD pic.twitter.com/Grcv6kG92T — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 3, 2020

Said Donald Jr: “Unlike the Biden, we don’t have a mainstream media that will campaign for us. We have to do it ourselves. On the ground, with you guys. We need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow, and when we do we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again!”