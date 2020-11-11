Mike Pence Cancels Post-Election Vacation Amid Trump Tantrum

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his post-election vacation to Florida’s west coast as Donald Trump’s tantrum over losing the 2020 election continues unabated.

The Washington Post reports: “Pence argued to senators Tuesday they should stick with the president and gave a presentation on legal actions the team planned to file in many states. But Pence has been largely out of the limelight and did not attend a news conference that he was invited to attend in Philadelphia last week to allege fraud.”

The Hill adds: “An FAA advisory indicated yesterday that the vice president would be staying on Sanibel, an island near Fort Myers, Fla., where he has vacationed in the past. The Post also reported that Pence offered a presentation to Republican senators Tuesday detailing the specific legal efforts being pursued by the president in each state that decided the election, which news networks projected Saturday would be won by his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden (D).”