There is lots of shaking booty in Michael Henry‘s comedy sketch park this week and it’s generating a discussion about “tops” and “bottoms.” Henry sat down for a socially distanced conversation with his buds AJ and Tim to get to the bottom of when they realized they were “total tops.”

ICYMI: Public Sex or PDA? A Very Gay Debate — WATCH

Henry said he’s been one since birth. But leave it to the Gay Bottom Mafia‘s rump-rolling Rush Week to weed out the phonies.

Featuring Tim Murray and AJ Cast.