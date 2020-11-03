‘Trump’ and ‘MAGA’ Sprayed on Headstones in Jewish Cemetery Ahead of Trump Rally in Michigan

Trump’s arrival in Grand Rapids, Michigan for the final rally of his campaign was preceded by this vandalism at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery, where “MAGA” and “Trump” was sprayed on headstones.

We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020

USA Today reports: “The incident was reported around 11 a.m. on Monday, but the vandalism may have occurred three to five days before it was discovered, according to Sgt. John Wittkowski of the Grand Rapids Police Department. Wittkowski said police have no leads because the Ahavas Israel Cemetery is located in a relatively isolated area next to cemeteries of multiple denominations with no cameras.”

Carolyn Normandin, the ADL’s Michigan regional director, called the attack “disgusting and vile” in an interview with the Washington Post. “It’s hard to know what is going on in the minds of anyone who would attack a gravesite. It’s a personal attack on an individual who can’t do anything about it.”