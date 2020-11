At 3 am on election eve, Donald Trump tweeted a video of his signature dance move to the gay anthem “YMCA”, which, as humorist Tom Tomorrow points out, “looks like he’s giving two simultaneous handies.”

Earlier in the evening, in Grand Rapids, Trump had invited a celebrity endorser, rapper Lil Pump, on stage with him. Trump called him “Lil Pimp.”