U.S. Federal and State Officials Say 2020 Election was ‘Most Secure Ever’ as Trump Continues to ‘Float Improbable Survival Scenarios’

Federal and state officials overseeing the 2020 election released a statement that this year’s election was the most secure in history.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a part of DHS, addresses unfounded accusations about the security of the Presidential election: "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." pic.twitter.com/dacJwXQWjB — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙧 (@MattBarbourTV) November 13, 2020

Said the statement: “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

The Guardian reports: “The statement from cybersecurity experts, which trumpeted the 3 November election as the most secure in American history, amounted to the most direct repudiation to date of the outgoing president’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest. It echoed repeated assertions by election experts and state officials over the last week that the election unfolded smoothly without broad irregularities.”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to float “improbable scenarios” to keep himself afloat, the NYT reports: “‘He knows it’s over,’ one adviser said. But instead of conceding, they said, he is floating one improbable scenario after another for staying in office while he contemplates his uncertain post-presidency future. There is no grand strategy at play, according to interviews with a half-dozen advisers and people close to the president. Mr. Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base.”