Chinese Embassy Says Twitter Account Was Hacked After Retweet of Trump’s Call to Overturn Election

The Chinese embassy in the United States said it was hacked after its Twitter account retweeted a call for Donald Trump to overturn the election.

Trump’s tweet read: “If somebody cheated in the election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the election be immediately overturned? How can a country be run like this?”

The Guardian reports: “The post, which now carries a Twitter warning that the claim of election fraud is ‘disputed’, was retweeted within minutes by the official account for the Chinese government’s presence in the US, catching the eye of social media users. The embassy then tweeted that it had not done any retweeting on 9 December. ‘The Chinese embassy Twitter account was hacked this afternoon and we condemn such an act,’ it said.”