Dominion Voting Systems Employee Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Newsmax, OANN, Michelle Malkin and More

Chris Coomer, and employee of Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of baseless Trumpist conspiracy theories citing election fraud and vote-changing, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, far-right blogger Michelle Malkin OANN and Newsmax networks, and OANN reporter Chanel Rion.

Colorado Public Radio reports: “Coomer’s suit, filed Tuesday in Colorado state district court in Denver, accuses those responsible of spreading the falsehoods of intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. The lawsuit says the claims made about Coomer have led to death threats, constant harassment and ‘untold damage to his reputation as a national expert on voting systems.’ Coomer was forced to leave his home one week after the presidential election ended and move to a safe undisclosed location where he remains.”

