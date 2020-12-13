FOX News Enables Lying Lame Duck President to Continue Obscene Attacks on U.S. Democracy in Sunday Interview: WATCH

Donald Trump spewed lies on FOX News in an interview with Brian Kilmeade which aired on Sunday morning.

In these excerpts, clipped by VOX’s Aaron Rupar, Trump lies again that the military was out of ammunition when he took office. He then moved on to debunked and baseless claims of election fraud and allegations of a “rigged election.”

Trump also called President-elect Biden an “illegitimate president,” saying, [Biden] lost and lost badly. This wasn’t, like, a close election.” Trump said the election was rigged by “local Democrats.”

Trump said his baseless lawsuits, all of which have been thrown out for lack of evidence, are being lost on technicalities. Trump then attacked Attorney General Bill Barr for not doing more to overturn the election for him.

"All of the bookies all of the world were saying, 'the election is over.' They wouldn't even take bets on it. Then all of the sudden around 11 o'clock ballots start getting dropped … the machines are the worst. Dominion … these machines are controlling our country" — Trump pic.twitter.com/uKs4Q1xwPZ December 13, 2020

Trump throws "state Republicans" under the bus, claims the election was rigged by "local Democrats" who "outsmarted" them.



"The local people who run it rigged the election," Trump adds, despite the fact there isn't a shred of evidence for this claim. (Kilmeade just lets it go.) pic.twitter.com/8tYA01r6bd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020

"They're winning these things on little technicalities, like a thing called standing." pic.twitter.com/fPdLMHX3bg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020

Trump on Supreme Court Decision: No it’s not over. We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases… pic.twitter.com/NddqsBVWBm — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2020

"Who isn't disappointed?" — Trump concludes his interview with Brian Kilmeade by attacking Bill Barr for not doing more to impact the election for him pic.twitter.com/bnl8P5orbH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020

Trump also attacked the Republican governor of Georgia.