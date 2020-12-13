Georgia Man Brutally Beaten at ‘Get Out the Vote’ Rally for Senate Runoff Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock

A man was attacked on Saturday while campaigning for U.S. Senate runoff Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Henry County, Georgia.

The attack was totally unprovoked during our rally to get out the vote. He is ok under the circumstances. We will not tolerate this & the attacker will be prosecuted. We work hard to get out the vote. Our vote will change America. @ReverendWarnock @ossoff @rolandsmartin pic.twitter.com/z2XGZWnuW6 — Elton Alexander (@MrAtlantaSouth) December 13, 2020

WSB reports: “Police said the incident happened on Hudson Bridge Road near I-75 in Stockbridge during a Democratic ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally. Police said a person stopped and confronted a man who was holding Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock signs. Witnesses told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that the suspect punched the victim in the face and then tore up his campaign signs. The victim suffered wounds to his face and head. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.”

The suspect has been arrested and charged with battery and neither the suspect nor victim’s name has been released.

Wrote Warnock on Twitter: “I am relieved the person harmed in this attack is recovering. There is no place for violence in our democracy and that is a something we should all agree on.”

Ossoff released a statement: “There aren’t even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being. I hope the other candidates in this runoff election will join me in condemning this and I’m calling on all of our supporters to treat each other with respect.”

Ossoff’s opponent Senator David Perdue (R) denounced the attack on Twitter: “Behavior like this is absolutely disgusting and has no place in our civil society. Bonnie and I are praying for the victim and grateful for the law enforcement who arrested the suspected perpetrator.”

Behavior like this is absolutely disgusting and has no place in our civil society. Bonnie and I are praying for the victim and grateful for the law enforcement who arrested the suspected perpetrator. https://t.co/0K0IrOulJX — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 12, 2020