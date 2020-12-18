Michael Flynn: Trump Can Take Military and Re-Run Election in Swing States — WATCH

Pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared on the conservative network Newsmax on Thursday night and suggested that Donald Trump take the military and re-run the election in swing states.

Said Flynn: “He could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states. It’s not unprecedented. These people out there, talking about martial law like it’s something we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times. I’m not calling for that. We clearly have a constitutional process. That has to be followed.”