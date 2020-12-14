The Chosen Family Holiday Special You Need: Two Extra, XL Men Sharing Huge Love For Fashion, Stevie Nicks, and Each Other in Animated Short and Chat With Cole Escola.

Short advice (somehow this is not easy.). Click this link to “The Shawl”. Click blue rectangle that says “Purchase”. Scroll down and click blue square “Proceed to Checkout”. Pay the $2 to charity. Return to the main page for the film. See this Sundance premiered short, sweet, funny, queer film. 6 minutes. See it.

For this Oscar-qualifying Metrograph run. The $2 goes to non-profit GLITS (Gays and Lesbians living in a Transgender Society.) This film is wonderful. You can’t touch them. But they can touch you. And they’d really love to touch you.

There are no spoilers so it’s good as appetizer or dessert to this bonus: a sweet, funny, queer chat on Zoom with Cole Escola. Is anyone calling it a “ziki”? You’ll enjoy the far ranging discussion with the couple, Dusty Childers and Shane O’Neill.

Why not spend some holiday time in a pandemic and crazy political moment with a sweet, whip-smart, funny big queer couple with so many passions, some are only mentioned in passing, and Escola who you likely know from his Logo show, Julie Klausner’s Difficult People, or as a neighbor on At Home with Amy Sedaris.

In this free-range chat, the three may not agree on which is the best Liza; may or may not spill the beans on director Sara Kiener’s sexuality and parental status as they credit her with a great production. It began with her getting them into a studio almost 4 years ago to record the story that sparked the Kickstarter, that raised the funding, that allowed for the stunning animation, and it premiered at Sundance as the Virus hit us earlier this year.

Also possibly discussed: Riba’s new podcast; Dusty’s recommended fashion leads from Clueless. (the movie. Look it up, kid), and Shane shares perhaps the absolutely tested and true best tip for getting the attention and loving you deserve from your hot barista who may or may not know you’re alive.

It’s up until December 15th, but i say, see it now, and don’t miss the chance to feel the real-life big beautiful relationship is animated in The Shawl, and enjoy the video.