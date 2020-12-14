Trump Lackey Stephen Miller Says Congress Will Receive Votes from ‘an Alternate Slate of Electors’ in Continued Push to Overturn Election: WATCH

Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller appeared on FOX & Friends and told the hosts that vote results from an alternate set of electors will be sent to Congress today, even as the legitimate electors cast their votes for Joe Biden.

Said Miller: “The only date in the Constitution is January 20th. So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified. The state legislatures in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania can do the same. And likewise Congress has that opportunity as well to do the right thing… If you just cured three simple constitutional defects, Donald Trump is the winner of this election.”

