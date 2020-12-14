Dr. Jill Biden, Yves Tanguy, Charley Pride, Tim Cook, Kylie Minogue, Take the Vaccine, Gawker, Loose Pig: HOT LINKS

SURREAL. German police retrieve painting worth $300,000 from trash can at Dusseldorf airport: “The picture by French artist Yves Tanguy, estimated to be worth around €280,000 ($339,000), was discovered at the bottom of a recycling container used by the airport cleaners.”

RIP. Pioneering black country singer Charley Pride dies of COVID: “Born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934, Pride picked cotton, played baseball in the Negro leagues, served in the U.S. Army, and worked in a smelting plant in Montana before moving to Nashville and becoming country music’s first black superstar.”

HACKED. Russians hack into U.S. government agencies: “A Commerce Department spokesman confirmed a breach, saying it occurred at an unidentified bureau. Department officials alerted the FBI and a cybersecurity agency within the Department of Homeland Security, the spokesman said, declining to comment further.”

Schiff: These latest cyber-attacks, which media reports attribute to Russia, could be particularly devastating, because the tools believed to be stolen and the network software reportedly compromised by threat actor malware are used by some of the world’s biggest companies — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 14, 2020

TRASH TALK. Wall Street Journal addresses Dr. Jill Biden as “kiddo,” says she shouldn’t be called “doctor.” PAUL GIGOT. Writer defends hit piece. “The Ph.D. may once have held prestige, but that has been diminished by the erosion of seriousness and the relaxation of standards in university education generally, at any rate outside the sciences”

MOVE ON. Wall Street Journal calls on Trump to concede: “President Trump’s legal challenges have run their course, and he and the rest of the Republican Party can help the country and themselves by acknowledging the result and moving on.”

TIKTOK PSA OF THE DAY. Take the vaccine.

Trust the science and let's beat this 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x53KGBFzpp — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 6, 2020

APPLE TV+. CEO Tim Cook canned series about Gawker media, the gossip outlet that outed him in 2008. “Two Gawker veterans sold the idea to Apple TV+, the new streaming service: Cord Jefferson, who left the site for a career writing for TV, and Max Read, Gawker’s former editor in chief. Apple hired two more former Gawker editors, Emma Carmichael and Leah Beckmann, as writers, and they had completed several episodes, people close to the production said.”

ON THE LOOSE. Pig in Philadelphia.

WYATT COOPER. Anderson Cooper’s son made a surprise virtual appearance during CNN’s ‘Heroes’ special.

ALLEN WEST. Texas Republican Party chair denies he suggested states should secede when he said “perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Michael Yerger, Stefan Pollmann, Stefan Petrov, Trevor Bell, Pedro Soltz and MORE.

REMIX OF THE DAY. “willow” (dancing witch version (Elvira Remix))

DUET OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue & Delta Goodrem – “When You Wish Upon A Star”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Equinox.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Bridgerton.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. Nomadland.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Dyllón Burnside.