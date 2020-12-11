Trump Banker and Insurance Broker Grilled as Manhattan D.A.’s Tax Probe Heats Up

Donald Trump’s banker Deutsche Bank and insurer Aon have been questioned in an ongoing investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance into the president’s tax dealings, and any charges brought won’t be shielded by presidential pardons.

The NYT reports: “Lately, Mr. Vance’s office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. The grand jury appears to be serving an investigative function, allowing prosecutors to authenticate documents and pursue other leads, rather than considering any charges.”