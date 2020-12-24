Trump Appoints Anti-Gay Conversion Therapy Practitioner and Christian Extremist Marcus Bachmann (Husband of Michelle) to Advisory Panel

YouTube

Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Marcus Bachmann, the husband of former Minnesota Rep. Michelle Bachmann who was once called a “tormented closet case” by sex columnist Dan Savage, to the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. The panel is an advisory body to the president and HHS.

The American Independent reports: “[Bachmann] runs a Christian counseling clinic in Minnesota that carries out so-called conversion therapy, an unproven and widely rejected practice through which LGBTQ people are told that their orientation or gender is wrong and is something they can and should change. … News investigations over the past decade have revealed information about the therapists and ‘treatment‘ at Bachmann’s clinic, which rebranded itself from Bachmann & Associates to Counseling Care in 2013. The therapists vocally disapprove of queer people and tell them they can learn to be straight if they try hard enough and pray on it.”