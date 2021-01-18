‘Burn After Reading’ Trends After Report That FBI is Investigating if Capitol Insurrectionist Stole Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop to Sell to Russia

The FBI is investigating whether one of the U.S. Capitol insurrectionists, a woman named Riley June Williams, stole a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s desk in order to sell it to the Russians.

This woman was directing people to Speaker Pelosi's office. pic.twitter.com/1VUIHsIiko — Barbed Wires 🇺🇲 (@BBbmarsh) January 15, 2021

The investigation notes that Williams was “was seen in footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection in area of the Capitol near Pelosi’s office,” Politico reports.

An FBI affidavit reports that Williams has “fled”, Politico adds: “A Pelosi aide was not immediately available for comment. It was not clear if a laptop or hard drive was actually stolen. According to the affidavit, a witness who spoke to authorities claimed to have seen a video of Williams ‘taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office.’ ‘[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service,’ the agent noted. ‘According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it.'”

The Coen brothers 2008 movie Burn After Reading (trailer below) trended on Twitter Monday morning after people began comparing the Pelosi laptop case to the comedy, about two gym employees who find a CIA analyst’s memoirs (mistaken as classified documents) on a disc and try to sell them to Russia to obtain money for plastic surgery.”

