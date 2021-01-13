New Video Shows Insurrectionists Discussing Layout of U.S. Capitol, Coordinating Plan of Attack: WATCH

New video shows pro-Trump insurrectionists coordinating a plan and discussing the layout of the U.S. Capitol as the attack unfolded.

Mediaite reports: “The video shows a group of people inside the building while a man was heard asking his cohorts ‘what’s the floor plan?’ As the group strategized their next move, a woman with a megaphone consulted them through a broken window and gave them instructions for how to force their way through. The video’s emergence comes as the FBI and the Department of Justice continue to investigate the storming of the Capitol, with more than 100 open cases for felony charges of sedition and conspiracy. Several of the rioters have been arrested already and Trump is set to be impeached for incitement of insurrection.”