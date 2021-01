JoJo Siwa, the 17-year-old YouTuber and entertainer who rose to fame on Dance Moms and was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in 2020, has come out as gay.

Siwa tweeted a photo this week with the words “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” after sharing a TikTok in which she lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”.

if u spell “swag” backwards, it’s “gay”. coincidence?? January 22, 2021

Siwa’s 2016 and 2017 singles, “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store”.