Jen Ellis, an Essex Junction, Vermont second grade teacher and craft hobbyist, is the woman behind Bernie Sanders’ now mega-viral Biden inauguration mittens and she has been flooded with more than 12,000 requests she can’t fulfill.

Ellis, who lives with her partner, Liz, and their kindergarten-age daughter, told Jewish Insider that “she gave the mittens to Sanders as a gift five years ago, but has never met him, even though she is an admirer.”

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V January 21, 2020

To the creators of memes everywhere- you are so so funny! Way to go! We all need a moment of joy in these dark pandemic days. People all over the world are participating in something fun and light hearted- how great is that?! — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 23, 2021