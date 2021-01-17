Lindsey Graham Tells Trump to ‘Keep Your Movement Alive,’ Urges Him to Resist Pardoning the Rioters: WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on FOX News with Maria Bartiromo and offered some thoughts for Donald Trump as the insurrectionists he incited to attack the U.S. Capitol beg for pardons.

Said Graham: “Mr. President, your policies will stand the test of time. You’re the most important figure in the Republican party. You can shape the direction of the party. Keep your movement alive. We need to understand that these are difficult times. We appreciate what you did Thursday.”

“There are a lot of people urging the president to pardon folks who participated in defiling the Capitol, the rioters,” Graham continued. “I don’t care if you went there and spread flowers on the floor, you breached the security of the Capitol, you interrupted a joint session of Congress, you tried to intimidate, assault, you should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and to seek a pardon of these people would be wrong. I think it would destroy President Trump and I hope we don’t go down that road. They chose to go into that Capitol, defile the Capitol. President Trump never said ‘go into the Capitol, and try to interrupt a joint session of Congress.’ That was the choice they made and they need to live with that choice.”