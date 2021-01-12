Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Declines Trump’s Offer of Presidential Medal of Freedom

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has declined an offer from Donald Trump to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Said Belichick in a statement: “Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy.”

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will not be traveling to Washington nor accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he announced today. pic.twitter.com/uvLLigFlHU January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Trump enabler Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is gladly accepting the same award.

NBC News reports: “A sharp-elbowed Trump defender, Jordan helped lead the GOP attack on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference. His harsh interrogations of witnesses — plus his refusal to wear a jacket while doing so — made him both a national figure and lightning rod for critics. In announcing the award, the White House praised Jordan for, among other things, his work to ‘unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption’ and for his efforts to ‘confront the impeachment witch hunt.'”