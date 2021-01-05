‘Proud Boys’ Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested for Burning ‘Black Lives Matter’ Banner, Charged with Possession of Ammo Devices Ahead of D.C. Pro-Trump Rally

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the white supremacist group Proud Boys, was arrested by D.C. police and charged with a misdemeanor count of destruction of property for the theft and burning of a Black Lives Matter banner from a church on December 12.

The Washington Post reports: “Police said Tarrio, who was in custody Monday evening, also was charged with two felony counts of possession of high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, which is a legal term for a magazine that allows guns to hold additional bullets. The devices were found during the arrest, police said.”

Tarrio is scheduled to appear in D.C. Superior Court today.