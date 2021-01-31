Former QAnon Believer Apologizes to Anderson Cooper for Thinking He Ate Babies: WATCH

So just how far down the rabbit hole are QAnon believers? CNN’s Anderson Cooper spoke to one former believer of the ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory in a special report that aired on Saturday night who enlightened him.

“Did you believe that high level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan and drinking the blood of children?” asked Anderson.

Said the former believer: “Anderson I thought you did that. And I would like to apologize for that right now. So, I apologize for thinking that you ate babies. … It’s because Q specifically mentioned you very early on. He mentioned you by name. And from there, he also talked about for example, your family. I’m going to be honest. People still talk about that to this day. There were comments about that [on the message boards] four days ago. People thought you were a robot.”

“You really believed this,” asked Anderson.

“I didn’t just believe that. I at one stage believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says. But on top of that that the people behind him are actually a group of fifth dimensional, inter-dimensional, extraterrestrial bipedal bird aliens called Blue Avians. I was so far down this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing whatever narrative I wanted to believe in.”