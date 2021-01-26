Gay Ballet Dancer Seeks Room to Rent, Goes Viral

Saverio Pescucci, a “super chill, friendly, gay [and] Covid responsible” NYC ballet dancer is going viral after posting a thirsty apartment search ad in a popular Facebook group.

The New York Post reports: “Last Monday, as part of his search for a room to rent in Brooklyn or downtown Manhattan, Saverio Pescucci took to the 284,800-member Gypsy Housing group on Facebook — and included a handful of photos of himself to put a face to the ad. The Tuscany, Italy, native’s post quickly went viral, netting some 600 likes and more than 400 comments, most having nothing to do with his house hunt.”

Pescucci has found a room to rent.