Twitter Investigating After Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Shared Topless Photo of Teen Daughter Claudia

Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway’s contentious relationship with her daughter has gone to another level, after a topless photo of 16-year-old Claudia Conway was allegedly published to the “Fleets” section of the former Trump adviser’s Twitter feed. The “Fleets” section features tweets that will disappear after 24 hours.

Variety reports that Twitter is investigating: “On TikTok, Claudia Conway on Monday posted videos confirming that the picture was authentic; those have since been deleted from her TikTok account but Twitter users reposted copies of the videos. In the videos, a visibly upset Claudia Conway speculated that her mother may have accidentally posted the image. ‘I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,’ she said. ‘I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.’ In one of the TikTok videos, Claudia Conway said that ‘nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f**king jail.'”

The tweet containing the image had been deleted prior to my tweeting this, or I would not have quote-tweeted or otherwise specified the account that reposted it after it reportedly had being part of one of Kellyanne Conway’s time-limited fleets. January 26, 2021

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

Claudia Conway has now either deleted or privated these two videos on her TikTok account, so you won’t find them there.



She done this before. She’ll make a desperate outcry video and then panic-delete shortly afterward.



I pray she gets the protection and support she deserves. January 26, 2021

Last week, Claudia Conway posted a set of TikTok videos containing what she said were recordings of her mother berating and threatening her, calling her an “ungrateful bitch” and telling her “You’re never gonna record another f**king thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”