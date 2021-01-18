New Video Shows Trump Insurrectionists Going Through Senate Desks, Hunting for Lawmakers: ‘Where the F**k Are They?’ — WATCH

New Yorker journalist Luke Mogelson followed the Trump insurrectionists as they tore through the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and published a 12-minute video (below) which reveals never-before-seen footage of the rioters in the Senate chamber.

“We are listening to Trump, your boss,” says one of the insurrectionists to a Capitol police officer.

“Where the f**k are they?” yells another rioter about the lawmakers as the House halls are breached.

Other scenes in the video show them rifling through Ted Cruz and the House Speaker’s and questioning what they’re doing.

“There’s gotta be something in here we can use f**king using against these scumbag,” says one of the rioters, paging through a folder of papers.

“I think [Ted] Cruz would want us to do this so I think we’re good,” says his companion.

Jake Angeli, aka the QAnon Shaman, is filmed by a journalist bellowing from the rafters in the Senate chamber.

The New Yorker reports: “After Trump’s incendiary speech, Mogelson followed the President’s supporters as they forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, using his phone’s camera as a reporter’s notebook. What follows is a video that includes some of that raw footage. Mogelson harnessed this material while writing his panoramic, definitive report, ‘Among the Insurrectionists,’ which the magazine posted online on Friday. (It appears in print in the January 25th issue.) His prose vividly captures how the raging anger and violence of the initial breach of the Capitol was followed by an eerily quiet and surreal interlude inside the Senate chamber, where Mogelson watched people rummaging through desks and posing for photographs. Although the footage was not originally intended for publication, it documents a historic event and serves as a visceral complement to Mogelson’s probing, illuminating report.”